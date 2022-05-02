For You are my lamp, O Lord; the Lord shall enlighten my darkness. As for God, his way is perfect; the word of the Lord is proven; He is a shield to all who trust in him.” (2 Samuel 22:29,31)

Lord, as You were David’s lamp reflecting the glory of God, You are also our shield and protector when we trust in You. Amen

