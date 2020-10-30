“Your statutes have been my songs in the house of my pilgrimage. I remember your name in the night, O Lord, and I keep your law. This has become mine, because I kept your precepts.” (Psalm 119:54-56)
Lord, I keep you in my thoughts when I lay down to sleep for the comfort you bring to me when I keep your word. Thank you! Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
