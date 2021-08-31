“Trust in the Lord, and do good; dwell in the land, and feed on his faithfulness. Delight yourself also in the Lord, and he shall give you the desires of your heart.” (Psalm 37:3-4)

Lord, we place our trust in you and your faithfulness to us. Help us to make your will our heart’s desire. Amen

