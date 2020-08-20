“Lord, you have heard the desire of the humble; You will prepare their heart; You will cause your ear to hear, to do justice to the fatherless and the oppressed, that the man of the earth may oppress no more.” (Psalm 10:17-18).

Thank you, Lord. You hear the cry of humble hearts for your justice and mercy! Amen.

