“Lord, you have heard the desire of the humble; You will prepare their heart; You will cause your ear to hear, to do justice to the fatherless and the oppressed, that the man of the earth may oppress no more.” (Psalm 10:17-18).
Thank you, Lord. You hear the cry of humble hearts for your justice and mercy! Amen.
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
