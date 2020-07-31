Dear Dr. Rimm: How has your counseling and advice changed as the negative aspects of technology have become a new worry for parents? What do you recommend to parents of kids that text message constantly but don’t want to talk about their lives?
Kids who text and touch screens but don’t talk are a great challenge to parents, although they may be great communicators to their peers. Generation gaps in technology can be huge, and the guidelines for parents are forever changing.
When I surveyed over 5,000 middle grade students for my book, Growing Up Too Fast: The Secret World of America’s Middle Schoolers (Rodale, Inc., 2005), kids were already reminding me of the technology gap between them and their parents when the parents were in middle school. They claimed that parents “didn’t have a clue” as to what they were experiencing on screens. While generation gaps are often characteristic of adolescence in any generation, it is even wider because of rapidly changing technology.
Even the guidelines I prescribed six years ago would be impossible to implement for this generation of tablets, cellphones and notebooks that travel in children’s backpacks. Setting and enforcing guidelines early for children is helpful. Expecting kids to share with you all their passwords and allowing you to “friend” adolescents on social sites help you know what their world is like. Taking technology away at bedtime is still possible and at least allows them a good night’s rest. Cautioning your children about not sharing real names, addresses or phone numbers in chatrooms or for any emails protects them somewhat. Making sure your hardworking home is balanced by non-screen family fun can be an enormous protection. If children are motivated not to disappoint their parents, they will be more cautious. Beware of over-consequencing and over-punishing for small problems. We don’t want your children to think of their parents as enemies in a battle of wills.
Tell your children how wise and experienced you are and how much you love them at least five times a week. They need to know they can count on you in this complex, fast-moving world even if they know more about technology than you do. The American Pediatric Association recommends no more than two hours a day of screen time. You can remind children that these research doctors really have proven that too much screen time harms the brain. Like every generation, your children will grow up and hopefully find responsible directions for their own lives. Technology skills are valued in the work force, so they can’t live successfully without them. Technology is here to stay and learning as much about it as possible will help you stay tuned-in to what your children aren’t saying.
Dr. Sylvia Rimm, child psychologist is founder of the Family Achievement Clinic in Ohio and southeast Wisconsin. Questions for this column can be sent to Family Achievement Clinic, P.O. Box 32, Watertown, WI 53094 or to Dr. Rimm’s email address: srimm@sylviarimm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.