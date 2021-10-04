“I will remember the years of the right hand of the most high, I will remember the works of the Lord; surely I will remember your wonders of old.” (Psalm 77:10-11)

Lord, you have been our strength.

As we meditate on all your goodness to us, may we give continual thanks! Amen

