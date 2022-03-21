“Let not mercy and truth forsake you; bind them around your neck, write them on the tablet of your heart, and so find favor and high esteem in the sight of God and man.” (Proverbs 3:3-4)

Lord may mercy and truth that comes from You be evidence to all of our love for You. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

