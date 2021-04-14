“You shall not add to the word which I command you, nor take from it, that you may keep the commandments of the Lord your God which I command you.” (Deuteronomy 4:2)
You have given us clear instruction in the Bible and warned against adding or subtracting from it. Thank you for our guide book. Amen
