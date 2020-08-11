”In his pride the wicked does not seek God, in all his thoughts there is no room for God!” Psalm 10:4
Father give us a spirit of humility and bless us with humble hearts so we may hear and heed your perfect will and word.
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
