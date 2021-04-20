“Behold, bless the Lord, all you servants of the Lord, who by night stand in the house of the Lord! Lift up your hands in the sanctuary, and bless the Lord. The Lord who made heaven and earth bless you from Zion!” (Psalm 34:1-3)

We stand in awe, Lord, for allowing us to share in your creation. We bless your holy name! Amen

