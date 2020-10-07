“But none of these things move me; nor do I count my life dear to myself, so that I may finish my race with joy, and the ministry which I received from the Lord Jesus, to testify to the gospel of the grace of God.” (Acts 20:24)
The Apostle Paul understood his mission to testify to the Gospel of grace. Help our lives to reflect the Lord’s grace. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
