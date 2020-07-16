“O God, You are my God; early will I seek You; my soul thirsts for You; my flesh longs for You in a dry and thirsty land where there is no water. 3)Because Your lovingkindness is better than life, my lips shall praise You.” (Psalm 63:1,3)
Lord, thank You that You satisfy all I need by Your presence in my life. Amen
