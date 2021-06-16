“As far as the east is from the west, so far has He removed our transgressions from us. As a father pities his children, so the Lord pities those who fear him.” (Psalm 103:12-13)

Thank you, Lord, that you forgive our sin when we ask you with humble hearts. Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

