“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear. The Lord of host is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge.” (Psalm 46:1-2a, 7).
Thank you Lord for being our refuge at all times so that we do not have to fear. We praise you that you are sovereign over all. Amen
