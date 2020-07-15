“For You have been a shelter for me, a strong tower from the enemy. I will abide in Your tabernacle forever; I will trust in the shelter of Your wings.” (Psalm 61:3-4)
When I face difficult and uncertain days, I thank You, Lord, for being my shelter as I trust in You each day. Amen
