“You who love the Lord, hate evil! He preserves the souls of his saints; He delivers them out of the hand of the wicked. Rejoice in the Lord, you righteous, and give thanks at the remembrance of his holy name.” (Psalm 97:10, 12)
Thank you, Lord, that our security is eternal when we place our trust in You. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
