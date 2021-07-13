“Some trust in chariots, and some in horses; but we will remember the name of the Lord our God.” (Psalm 20:7)
Lord, help us to place our daily trust in you and not ourselves or another person. You have promised to hear us when we call on you in prayer. Amen
