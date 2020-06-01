David said: “Blessed are You, Lord God of Israel, our Father, forever and ever. Yours, O Lord, is the greatness, the power and the glory, the victory and the majesty; for all that is in heaven and in earth is Yours. Yours is the kingdom, O Lord and You are exalted as head over all.” (I Chron. 29:10-11)
We give thanks for You, Lord! Amen.0
