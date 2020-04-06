“Cause me to hear Your loving kindness in the morning, for in You do I trust; cause me to know the way in which I should walk, for I lift up my soul to You.” (Psalm 143:8)

Lord, I trust You to lead me in the way in which I should walk. Thank you for loving me so I can love others. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

Load comments