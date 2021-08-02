“Lord, who may abide in your tabernacle? Who may dwell in your holy hill? He who walks uprightly, righteously, and speaks the truth in his heart.” (Psalm 15:1-2)

Lord, we desire to dwell with you forever. Help us walk in the truth of who you are and what you’ve done for us. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

Recommended for you

Load comments