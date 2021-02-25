“As for me, you uphold me in my integrity, and set me before your face forever. Blessed be the Lord God of Israel from everlasting to everlasting!” (Psalm 41:12-13)
Lord, help me to always honor you in all things that you will be glorified in my life as I reflect you to others. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
