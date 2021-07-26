“O Lord, our Lord, how excellent is your name in all the earth! I will praise you, O Lord, with my whole heart; I will tell of all your marvelous works.” (Psalm 8:9-9:1)
Lord, all creation shows your greatness. As we worship you, may we continuously praise you and give you thanks for your care of us. Amen
