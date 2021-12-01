“The heavens declare his righteousness, and all the peoples see his glory. For you, Lord, are most high above all the earth; you are exalted far above all gods.’” (Psalm 97:6,9)

Lord, we worship you as Lord over all. Thank you for the peace this gives especially in times of uncertainty. Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

Recommended for you

Load comments