“(Jesus said) I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly. I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd gives his life for the sheep.” (John 10: 10b-11).

Thank you, Lord, for your promise of abundant life in you and for dying in our place so we might live with you forever. Amen.

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

Load comments