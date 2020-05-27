Offer to God thanksgiving, and pay your vows to the Most High. Call upon me in the day of trouble; I will deliver you, and you shall glorify me. (Psalm 50:14-15)
Lord, You desire our worship and thanksgiving. May we glorify You in every situation as we trust You to handle the difficult things in our life. Amen
