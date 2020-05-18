He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress; my God, in Him I will trust.” (Psalm 91:1-2)
Thank you, Lord, for being my place of Divine protection. I need not fear when I place my trust in You. Amen.
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
