“Truly my soul silently waits for God, from him comes my salvation. He only is my rock and my salvation; He is my defense; I shall not be greatly moved.” (Psalm 62:1-2)

Lord, as David faced his enemy, he turned to you alone as his defense. Help us also to place our trust in you. Amen

