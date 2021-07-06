“In the fear of the Lord there is strong confidence, and his children have a place of refuge. The fear of the Lord is a fountain of life” (Proverbs 14:26-27a)
Thank you, Lord, that we have our confidence and safety in you when we trust you as Lord of our lives. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
