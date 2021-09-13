“Be exalted, O God, above the heavens; let your glory be above all the earth. 9)I will praise you, O Lord, among the peoples; I will sing to you among the nations.” (Psalm:5,9)

God, we honor you as Lord over all and praise your holy name. Be exalted in my life each day! Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

Recommended for you

Load comments