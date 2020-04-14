“Serve the Lord with fear, and rejoice with trembling...Blessed are all those who put their trust in Him.”
Lord, we thank You that we have the privilege of serving you in whatever way we can. May we trust You always for our daily strength. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
