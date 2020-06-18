But as for me, I trust in You, O Lord; I say, “You are my God.” Oh, how great is Your goodness, which you have laid up for those who fear You, which you have prepared for those who trust in You in the presence of the sons of men! (Psalm 31:14,19)
Lord, help me not to be afraid and to trust in You. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
