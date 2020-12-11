“Therefore, my beloved brethren, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that your labor is not in vain in the Lord.” (I Corinthians 15:58)

Help us, Lord,to be steadfast in work that we do for You, knowing nothing done for You is in vain! May people see You reflected in us. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

Load comments