“In you, O Lord, I put my trust; For you are my rock and my fortress; therefore for your name’s sake, lead me and guide me.” (Psalm 31:1a, 3)

Lord, my trust is in you to guide me each day as I seek you in prayer for direction. Show me the way I should go to honor you. Amen

