“Will you not revive us again, that your people may rejoice in you? Show us your mercy, Lord, and grant us your salvation.” (Psalm 85:6-7)
Lord, we are weak and need a touch from you to revive us. We ask for your mercy as we look to you for our salvation. Amen
