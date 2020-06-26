Dear Dr. Rimm: My son is 12-years-old. I see a lot of correlation between his getting “stuck” in school work and his not performing as well as he could in competitive sports. In both cases, he seems to overthink. How can we get him to face the challenges both individually and with sports in school without him becoming “stuck”?
Your son is very competitive and most children are. In his case, he may have set his goals either too high or too low. He may believe that everyone, including himself, assumes he’s very smart and academically has to get all A’s. When material becomes difficult, he fears that he won’t appear smart if he can’t figure it out immediately. Instead, he’ll make up excuses like, “I forgot,” or “it’s too boring.”
Your son’s competitive sports issue may be the same or different. He could either think he should be best, or he’s not good at sports at all and shouldn’t get involved. These problems are quite normal for 5- or 6-year-olds. They’re quite normal, because they haven’t yet learned to cope with losing in competition. For 12-year-olds they are more serious and can easily lead to underachievement. Parents’ typical intuitive reassurances that tell your son he’s smart or can be really good at a sport might only backfire for him. He’ll read those reassurances as your too high expectations and that will continue to cause him to make excuses. Counterintuitive responses are more effective and can give your son the courage to risk participation. Defining his school work as extremely challenging allows your son to persevere. Explaining that attacking hard work by breaking it down into small parts or even asking for help allows him to develop the confidence that comes only with overcoming difficulties. Tell your son that all smart kids learn that “work becomes harder as they mature, and it requires effort, perseverance and struggle.” It will allow him to recognize that he doesn’t have to find things easy in order to feel smart. Your counterintuitive response with your son in sports can be somewhat different. You could simply let him know that he’s only average or even below average in the area of sports, but it’s healthy to run around, exercise and play with friends.
If he keeps working at it, he’ll probably become a little better, but at least he can be the “helper” guy on the team and pass the ball to the heroes, so they can score and make the team better. He can also try some lifetime sports like track, tennis or golf. Throwing baskets in the backyard with his siblings is good for his health and confidence.
Dr. Sylvia Rimm, child psychologist is founder of the Family Achievement Clinic in Ohio and southeast Wisconsin. Questions for this column can be sent to Family Achievement Clinic, P.O. Box 32, Watertown, WI 53094 or to Dr. Rimmm’s email address: srimm@sylviarimmcom.
For free newsletters entitled How Sports Can Help Children Achieve, Learning to Cope With Competition, Why Bright Kids Get Poor Grades And What You Can Do About It, and/or The Pressures Bright Children Feel
