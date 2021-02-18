“I will sing to the Lord as long as I live; I will sing praise to my God while I have my being. May my meditation be sweet to him; I will be glad in the Lord.” (Psalm 104:33-34)
Thank you, Lord, for who you are! May we praise you each day because of your mercies to us. Amen.
