David said: “Oh, give thanks to the Lord! Call upon his name; make known his deeds among the peoples! Sing to Him, sing psalms to Him; Talk of all his wondrous works! Glory in his holy name; let the hearts of those rejoice who seek the Lord!” (I Chron. 16:8-9)
Thank You, Lord, for who You are and what You mean to us! Amen
