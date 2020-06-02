Watertown, WI (53094)

Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 67F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.