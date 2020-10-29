“My soul, wait silently for God alone, for my expectation is from him. He only is my rock and my salvation; He is my defense; I shall not be moved. My refuge is in God” (Psalm 62:5-6,7b)

I wait for you, God, as my sure salvation and defense. Thank you for being my refuge! Amen

