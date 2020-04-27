“The Lord has established His throne in heaven, and His kingdom rules over all. Bless the Lord, all His works, in all places of His dominion. Bless the Lord, O my soul!” (Psalm 103: 19, 22)
What comfort You give us, Lord, to know you are Lord overall. We do not have to be anxious! Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
