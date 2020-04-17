“Then the multitudes who went before and those who followed cried out, saying: “Hosanna to the Son of David! ‘Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord!’ Hosanna in the highest!”
In Psalm 118:25 we learn Hosanna means, Save now! We do cry to You, Lord, Hosanna! Amen
