“When I consider your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars, which You have ordained, what is man that You are mindful of him. And the son of man that You visit him?” (Psalm 8:3-4)

Lord, thank you that You love us! You place us first in your vast creation. Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

 

