“And to man he said, ‘Behold, the fear of the Lord, that is wisdom, and to depart from evil is understanding.’” (Job 28:28)
Lord, we ask for you to help us each day to keep you at the center of our lives, and to always depart from evil as we seek to honor you. Amen
