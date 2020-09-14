“Now David was greatly distressed, for the people spoke of stoning him, because the soul of all the people was grieved, every man for his sons and his daughters. But David strengthened himself in the Lord his God.” (1 Sam. 30:6)

Lord, as you enabled David to defeat Goliath, you will help us daily in our trials when we strengthen ourselves in you. Amen

