“For who is God, except the Lord? And who is a rock, except our God? It is God who arms me with strength, and makes my way perfect.” (Psalm 18:31-32)
Lord, You are our rock and give me daily strength as I trust in you to make my way perfect. Help me look to you each day without fear. Amen
