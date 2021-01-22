“For who is God, except the Lord? And who is a rock, except our God? It is God who arms me with strength, and makes my way perfect.” (Psalm 18:31-32)

Lord, You are our rock and give me daily strength as I trust in you to make my way perfect. Help me look to you each day without fear. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

Load comments