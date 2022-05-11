Do not cast me off in the time of old age; do not forsake me when my strength fails. O God, do not be far from me; O my God, make haste to help me!” (Psalm 71:9,12)

Lord, I rest in your unfailing mercies which are new everyday. Thank you for being my daily strength. Amen

