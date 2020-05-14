“Therefore be imitators of God as dear children. And walk in love as Christ also has loved us and given Himself for us, an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweet-smelling aroma.” (Ephesians 5:1-2)
Lord, You taught us how to live through Your Word. Help us each day to reflect You. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
