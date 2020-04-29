Dear Dr. Rimm: How important is it to have a child tested for giftedness at a young age? Should we wait until he's tested at the end of second grade, which is typically done in our school? How beneficial is the early testing, and is it worth the out-of-pocket cost?
Making the decision as to whether to test a preschool child depends somewhat on the child's evidence of unusual abilities. If a 3- to 5-year-old is showing highly capable skills in reading, mathematics or both, testing the child early can give you guidance about potential early entrance to preschool or kindergarten. It can also help you to communicate objectively to the child's teacher about placement in a class for the child's abilities and school instruction. Parents are usually very good about recognizing their children's abilities, but they don't necessarily know how those abilities compare to other children in the classroom or school. Teachers can help parents to understand that better if they have test score data supporting the children's abilities. It is important from the start of school that children's educational needs be met, but no parent wants to be accused by a teacher of pushing her child. The test results will either give the parent the confidence to talk to the teacher or assure the parent there's no need for a special teacher conference. If a child is very advanced academically, and if the school doesn't provide the child with some appropriate educational services from the start, children often lose interest in school and even lose skills as they try to fit in with their peers and teachers. In other words, they may lower expectations and hide their giftedness in order to fit in. Thus, waiting until the end of second grade without being challenged could actually cause them to test below earlier abilities and make them appear not as capable. In summary, if your child has unusual talents, it's best to test reasonably early and get advice from a psychologist who understands the needs of gifted children. If you can't find one, you may be able to inquire of your school if it has a gifted program or you can call your State Department of Education and speak to the professional who specializes in gifted education. If there is a state parenting gifted association, it also could be helpful. Summer is an excellent time for testing in time for a new school year. There is only one potentially minor drawback in testing too early. Very young children may be shy or hesitant about answering questions posed by a stranger. It is possible to get a lower score for a young child based on the child's fears and thus you could see an underestimate of the child's abilities. In that case, you would want to be sure to have your child tested again in a year if the child's behaviors continue to tell you that he or she is gifted.
Dr. Sylvia Rimm, child psychologist, is founder of the Family Achievement Clinic in Ohio and southeast Wisconsin. Questions for this column can be sent to Family Achievement Clinic, P.O.Box 32, Watertown, WI 53094 or to Dr. Rimm's email address: srimm@sylviarimm.com
