“The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit, a broken and a contrite heart – these, O God, you will not despise” (Psalm 51:17)

Lord, You desire that we come to you with humble, repentant hearts and welcome us with open arms when we do. May you be glorified in our lives. Amen

