“For I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes. The righteousness of God is revealed. The just shall live by faith.” Romans 1:16-17
Lord, Paul boldly shared his faith in prison; may we boldly proclaim your grace! Amen
