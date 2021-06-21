“But the Lord is the true God; He is the living God and the everlasting king. (12) He has made the earth by his power, he has established the world by his wisdom, and has stretched out the heavens at his discretion.” (Jeremiah 10:10a, 12)
Lord, we worship you, amazed at who you are. Amen
